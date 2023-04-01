Meghan Markle wins a defamation lawsuit against her half-sister Samantha Markle; Read details

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex recently has reportedly won a lawsuit against her half-sister, Samantha Markle. As per the latest reports published by ET Online, the court has dismissed the defamation case filed by Samantha against the former actress, citing she issued 'malicious and false statements" against her. For the unversed, Samantha Markle filed a defamation lawsuit in February, citing that Meghan Markle made malicious comments against her in the 2020-released book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family.

The court dismisses Samantha Markle's defamation suit

Along with her allegations about Meghan Markle's alleged comments against her in the 2022-released book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family, Samantha has also mentioned the former actress's derogatory comments about her changed surname in her lawsuit. According to Samantha's lawsuit, The Duchess of Sussex had allegedly accused her of changing her surname back to Markle, so that Samantha could cash in on her newfound fame.

However, the court dismissed Samantha Markle's allegations, stating that her claims are explicitly contradicted by the transcript from that Oprah interview. The court concluded that it cannot reasonably infer that Meghan Markle is liable for the alleged misconduct. The judge also ruled out Samantha's claims which suggested Meghan mentioned she met her half-sister only a handful of times, suggesting it was nowhere to be found.

Samantha to continue with the legal tussle?

The official statement released by Samantha Markle's lawyer suggests that the legal tussle between the half-siblings is not over yet. "It is unfortunate to see that some of the press has chosen to wrongly report on the Judge’s ruling as a total win by Meghan. Upon reviewing the order, it is clear that the entire case was not tossed out, but in fact, the Judge is allowing Samantha to amend her complaint within 14 days," claimed the lawyer's statement.

