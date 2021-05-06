Meghan Markle wins last copyright claim against British tabloid over publication of the letter to her father

Meghan Markle wins last copyright claim against UK tabloid for the publication of her personal letter that she wrote to her father before royal wedding.

Meghan Markle has won an additional copyright claim against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online in relation to the publication of her letter to her father. As reported by ET, the UK court ruled that Markle solely owns the copyright to the letter she wrote her father, Thomas Markle, ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. It has been reported that the decision was taken in a remote hearing by High Court in London.

Previously, it was claimed by the UK tabloid that former Kensington Palace Communications Chief, Jason Knauf owned part of the copyright of the letter since he had seen an early version of it and also alleged that he played a role in its drafting, as per People.

Although in the recent hearing, Knauf denied having any part in the drafting of the said letter. In relation to the letter, Markle has already won her privacy lawsuit against the tabloid.

Markle had filed a lawsuit against the UK newspaper for five articles they published in February 2019. The articles consisted of parts of her handwritten letter to her father and were published after his non-attendance of her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

As for other good news for the Duchess of Sussex, Markle is all set to release her first children's book that is inspired by her son Archie and Prince Harry. Illustrated by Christian Robinson, the book is all set to release in June this year. The former Suits star is also currently awaiting the birth of her second child with Prince Harry.

