Meghan Markle wipes away tears at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

During the Queen's funeral on Monday, Meghan Markle got emotional and cried on the spot. As the late Queen's coffin was transferred to the State Hearse at Wellington Arch, Markle was captured wiping away her tears as her lips quivered. After the transfer, the Queen's coffin made its last journey to Windsor Castle where she is now buried alongside her husband Prince Philip and other royal relatives.

All royals were captured along the same time and many were overwhelmed at the moment Princess Charlotte was also snapped as she broke down into tears watching her great-grandmother's coffin, as well as King Charles III himself, was seen tearing up as the hearse departed for Windsor Castle where the final service for the monarch took place and later the Queen's coffin was buried in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.