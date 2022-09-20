Meghan Markle wipes away tears at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
At the Queen's funeral, Meghan Markle was seen wiping her tears off as the procession began to take her casket towards Windsor Castle.
During the Queen's funeral on Monday, Meghan Markle got emotional and cried on the spot. As the late Queen's coffin was transferred to the State Hearse at Wellington Arch, Markle was captured wiping away her tears as her lips quivered. After the transfer, the Queen's coffin made its last journey to Windsor Castle where she is now buried alongside her husband Prince Philip and other royal relatives.
All royals were captured along the same time and many were overwhelmed at the moment Princess Charlotte was also snapped as she broke down into tears watching her great-grandmother's coffin, as well as King Charles III himself, was seen tearing up as the hearse departed for Windsor Castle where the final service for the monarch took place and later the Queen's coffin was buried in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Meanwhile, to pay her respects to the Queen even the slightest of actions, Meghan Markle wore the diamond and pearl earrings that the late monarch gifted to her just like Kate Middleton who was the late Queen's previously owned pearls and diamond necklace. Even Princess Charlotte added memorabilia to her outfit on Monday as she stuck a horseshoe brooch that the late Queen gave to the young royal as a gift.
Before she was captured wiping her tears off, Meghan was seated in the second row of the church while the service for the Queen went on while she accompanied her grieving husband, Prince Harry.
