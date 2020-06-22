Meghan Markle wishes to run for President; Lady Colin Campbell says the Duchess of Sussex has political aims

Author Lady Colin Campbell talks about Meghan Markle's political ambitions says that the Duchess of Sussex wishes to run for Presidency.

Meghan Markle has always been a lady with strong opinions. The Duchess of Sussex is known for wearing her heart on her sleeve. Be it the Coronavirus pandemic or the Black Lives Matter movement, Meghan Markle has been doing her bit for the society and speaking out her heart whenever she feels it's important. It is known that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States after bidding farewell to their royal duties and are staying in Los Angeles with their son, Archie. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex took this step to begin an independent life, as revealed earlier. But writer Lady Colin Campbell has another point to add to this.

In a recent interview with FEMAIL, Lady Colin Campbell revealed that Meghan Markle has political ambitions and that she has been informed that the Duchess of Sussex wants to join the presidential race one day. "I know the Duchess of Sussex has political ambitions and I've been told that one day she wants to run for President. I think everything she is doing, leaving the royal family and moving back to California is part of her plan and she has taken Harry along with her," she stated. Lady Colin Campbell has been talking about Meghan Markle in her interviews for the past few times. Long time back, Campbell made a statement on Meghan Markle saying that she is dropping "warning signs" after joining the royal family.

She alleged that Meghan Markle attended Prince Charles’ 70th garden party just four days after her royal wedding with Prince Harry and wished to leave right after her photographs were taken as she was bored. "It was a warning sign Meghan was not going to adjust as well as she’d hoped. Who else was at the dinner? “Darling, you know I can’t answer that, you naughty girl! Let me put it this way: if I told you, you would jump for joy," Lady Colin Campbell said. "I neither like nor dislike her, but I do feel that she has squandered the most wonderful opportunity," she clarified.

Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also filed for Archewell trademark application which according to The Sun got rejected because it was vague and not signed by the royal couple. "It’s misleading to say that Archewell’s trademark applications were rejected -- the applications are live and pending, and do not need to be refiled or restarted," the Sussex media retaliated and sent an email to International Business Times. Lady Colin Campbell, who wrote Diana in Private: The Princess Nobody Knows in 1992, has now written a new book on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, titled Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, and she claimed that she has some important revelations to make about the royal couple.

Speaking to an Australian Tv Channel, the author also defined Meghan Markle as the driving force behind 'Mexit'. "If you listen to their engagement tape they both state she's been treated very well, she's been welcomed with open arms and they can't wait for her to become a working member of the royal family and she said she wanted to hit the ground running. It did not work out for Meghan the way she thought it would... Meghan did not make the adjustment she should have and could have, and she is the one in my opinion who drove the departure," Lady Colin stated.

Meghan Markle is known for voicing her beliefs candidly and standing up for what she truly believes in. Recently, The Duchess of Sussex has been very involved in the Black Lives Matter protests and a royal expert has revealed, "The Black Lives Matter movement matters to Meghan and it matters to Harry. And I understand that this is going to be an area where we're going to see the couple doing a lot more work and taking a lot more interest."

She also added that Meghan Markle has been very passionate about the movement ever since it began. "She believes that there is an expectation on her to address what's going on and to [show] support. And that is what they're doing. They're speaking to community leaders from a number of different organizations and charities. I'm told this is something they want to keep private at the moment while they work out what they can do and how they can help," the royal expert said.

