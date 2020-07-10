  1. Home
Meghan Markle is worried about how Archie will make friends as she's 'too famous' in LA to do normal things?

Meghan Markle wants to do normal mum things with her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, but she believes it's impossible as she's too well known in LA. Scroll down for details.
According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex is concerned that her and Prince Harry's one-year-old son, Archie hasn't had enough opportunities for social interaction with other toddlers in the last few months because of lockdown. The Duchess reportedly fears she is too famous to take Archie to baby classes. "Meghan said she would love to be part of a 'Mommy & Me' community, but knows this is impossible even if there was no COVID-19 because of who she is," they added. "She said she's just too well known to do normal things."

 

A source close to the couple told the publication: "Meghan said Archie needs to learn emotional and social skills by being around other young children, something he can't do with adults." Although the couple has been reportedly staying in touch with friends and family through Zoom calls, the source said "it's not the same as in-person"--especially for one-year-old Archie who would benefit from socialising with other children.

 

What's more, the insider claimed the bi-weekly meetings would provide Archie with consistency during the lockdown and be an opportunity for him to make friends. Meghan's friend pointed out that attending Mummy & Me classes would allow the Duchess to get to know other new mums. 

 

The Duke and Duchess celebrated son Archie's first birthday in May; the couple shared a heart-warming video of Meghan reading the children's Duck! Rabbit! to her son while Harry quacked in the background.

