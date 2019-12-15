Meghan Markle's 1997 Christmas photo stuns netizens; 'Does she age at all?' they ask

Shared by a social media user, the photo shows a 16-year-old Meghan with her first boyfriend according to the photo's caption.

Meghan Markle has led fans to believe that she never ages or is probably really slow to the process. It all started when a 1997 photo of the Duchess of Sussex surfaced online. Shared by a social media user Velvey, the photo shows a 16-year-old Meghan with her first boyfriend according to the photo's caption. The Duchess was undoubtedly a pretty teenager as the photo proves that she has rarely aged. In the photo, Meghan can be seen wearing a black shimmery dress as she poses with her friend Luis Segura.

The photo has definitely been clicked during the festive season of Christmas as the two pose against a massive Christmas tree. The caption read, "16 year old Meghan Markle posing with her first boyfriend Luis Segura at a high school Christmas dance in 1997." Fans, too, were stunned by Meghan's looks as they commented about the same. One user wrote, "Does she age at all? I really thought this was current!"

Another user commented, "Ok but how tf did she look like this at 16?? I’m the same age and I look like a baby." The photo has garnered over 63,000 likes and was loved by many royal fans.

Check out Meghan Markle's photo as a teenager:

Currently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on a six-week break with their son Archie Harrison in the US. It is being reported that they will celebrate Christmas this year with Meghan's mum Doria Ragland in the US.

