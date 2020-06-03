Meghan Markle's 2012 'I Won't Stand For Racism' video resurfaces, recalls her mum was hurled a racial slur

In the video, Meghan Markle can be seen wearing a 'I Won't Stand For Racism' tee as she recalls some unpleasant moments she has experienced as a woman of colour.

Meghan Markle has always been a vocal supporter of equality. From backing for female rights to working for the underprivileged, Meghan has supported the right causes. Amid the Black Lives Matter protests, an old video of Meghan Markle speaking out against racism has now resurfaced and is widely being shared on the web. In the video, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen wearing a 'I Won't Stand For Racism' tee as she recalls some unpleasant moments she has experienced as a woman of colour.

"My name is Meghan Markle and I'm here because I think it's a really important campaign to be a part of. For me, I think it hits a really personal note. I'm biracial. Most people can't tell what I'm mixed with and so, much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall."

The former Suits star also referred to the offensive jokes and names she has heard over the years. "And so, some of the slurs that I've heard, the really offensive jokes or the names, it just hit me in a really strong way and then, you know, a couple of years ago, I heard someone call my mom the ‘n-word. So, I think for me, beyond being personally affected by racism, just to see the landscape of what our country is like right now—certainly the world—and to want things to be better." Meghan's video definitely remains true to this day as the US continues to rage in violent protests due to the death of an African-American man George Floyd.

"Quite honestly, your race is part of what defines you. I think what shifts things is that the world really treats you based on how you look. Certain people don't look at me and see me as a black woman or a biracial woman. They treat me differently, I think, than they would if they knew what I was mixed with and I think that that is, I don't know, it can be a struggle as much as it can be a good thing depending on the people that you're dealing with."

Click here to watch Meghan Markle's take on racism.

