Meghan Markle's 40th birthday: Fans shower the Duchess with heartfelt wishes and love

Meghan Markle celebrates her 40th birthday today, and her fans around the world took note, posting messages to Meghan on their twitter accounts. Interestingly, Queen Elizabeth II also sent her warm wishes for Markle through the official royal family Instagram account and wrote"Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday today!

Take a look at fans birthday wishes here:

Happy Birthday to our dearest of Queens, Meghan. If I accomplish one years worth of what you have achieved in 40, I would be ecstatic. Be proud. I love you so much! #HappyBirthdayMeghan #Meghan40 pic.twitter.com/Qq24kYLi2G — MD (@MarkleDuchess) August 3, 2021

“So for my birthday, here’s what I would like as a gift. I want you to be kind to yourself. I want you to challenge yourself. I want you to find your happiness. I did. And it’s never felt so good. I am enough.”

— Meghan Markle, 2014#HappyBirthdayMeghan pic.twitter.com/H1SN7ALCe8 — michelle (@ddarveyy) August 3, 2021

Happy Birthday to our beautiful & kind sister, Princess Meghan. I hope you have a fabulous day and night with your loved ones and good friends. #HappyBirthdayMeghan pic.twitter.com/ymYiFMhSIB — Katrina (@dazzlegal) August 4, 2021

I hope today and everyday is filled with love and laughter with family and friends. You deserve the best and more. #Meghans40celebration #MeghanMarkle40#HappyBirthdayMeghan pic.twitter.com/5nvq5gWtkD — Dr. Zanye (@bookedbusy) August 4, 2021

However, fans had hoped that the Sussexes would release a new family picture for the occasion, revealing the first look at their new baby, Lili. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4, has yet to make her first public appearance, leaving admirers anxious for a glimpse of the royal baby.

In terms of the Duchess' birthday preparations, it has been speculated that Prince Harry bought a unique cake for his wife from a bespoke bakery in Los Angeles. It has also been reported that Markle's birthday party would be a small gathering of close friends and family.

Meghan, on the other hand, decided to utilize her 40th birthday to do some good. The Duchess of Sussex is starting her 40x40 initiative, which seeks to empower women when they rejoin the workforce, via her and Prince Harry's non-profit organization, Archewell. The duchess invited 40 of her friends, including Adele, Melissa McCarthy, Gloria Steinem, and Amanda Gorman, to mentor a woman in their community for 40 minutes. The duchess also wrote a personal note about the initiative, which she posted on her and Prince Harry's foundation website, Archewell.com

