Meghan Markle's 40th birthday plans REVEALED; Duchess reportedly hires Oprah Winfrey's party planner

Meghan Markle is all set to celebrate her 40th birthday on August 4 and plans for her upcoming bash have now been revealed. Reports suggest that the Duchess of Sussex will host a "small gathering" for the same. According to The Mirror, Markle has hired Oprah Winfrey's party planner for it. The intimate soiree will reportedly host approximately 65 people along with husband Prince Harry and their kids, son Archie, and daughter Lilibet Diana at their California home.

According to a report in The Mirror, Markle's 40th birthday celebrations will involve an evening of food and drinks with close friends. Detailing Markle's plans for her birthday, a source informed, "Meghan wants a small gathering. About 65 people are invited, including her closest friends and family. Colin was recommended to her by Oprah who always puts on fabulous parties."

It has also been stated by The Sun that Markle and Prince Harry will be hosting the bash at their California home because a public venue may "invite trouble" and it will be easy to maintain their privacy.

As for the guest list, considering Markle has taken her party suggestion from Oprah, reportedly Winfrey will be one of the big celebrity guests for the bash. Also, Gayle King's name has been revealed by reports. For her last year's birthday celebrations, Meghan and Harry had a private celebration in the US as it marked their first one after they had moved into their Montecito home.

Fans are hoping to get a new family photo to be released over Meghan's birthday celebration with a glimpse of their daughter Lili Diana.

