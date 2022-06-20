Meghan Markle's alleged royal staffers bullying investigation 'buried' by Buckingham Palace for THESE reasons?

In case you're forgotten, allow us to jog your memory! Last year, a few days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey was scheduled to air, The Duchess of Sussex was struck with bullying allegations by three palace staffers, from when she was a working royal. While two personal assistants were allegedly driven out of Kensington Palace, a third staffer was apparently "humiliated" by Meghan Markle.

The bullying allegations against Meghan Markle resulted in a Buckingham Palace investigation in March 2021, privately funded by Queen Elizabeth II, and led by an independent law firm. According to a report by the Sunday Times of London, via Page Six, the findings of the highly sensitive inquiry will never be released. Instead, the findings have been "buried" for good owing to two reasons. One is to protect the participants' privacy and the second is to tamp down tensions between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family. Moreover, the investigation has forced policy and procedure changes in the monarchy's HR department, as per the Sunday Times of London's sources.

To note, Meghan Markle had staunchly refuted the bullying allegations through The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson last year. In a statement to People: "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

Do you feel the royal family's "burying" of Meghan Markle's bullying allegations is their way of extending an olive branch to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? Or do you feel the 'findings' tell a different story entirely? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle walk hand-in-hand into church service for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee