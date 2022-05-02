Meghan Markle's animated series dropped; Netflix nixes Archewell Productions project

Meghan Markle's animated series has been dropped. According to a recent report by Deadline, via Just Jared, the streaming giant Netflix has let go of Meghan Markle's animated series which was created by the 40-year-old actress through Archewell Productions. For those unversed, the Archewell Production company was started by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex together.

The series, Pearl, was going to be the company's first animated project which was described as a "family series that centres on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history." Meghan, at the time of the announcement of the production, shared that just like many girls her age, the protagonist Pearl was on her journey to self-discovery while conquering the difficulties of mundane life. She continued in her statement, "I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."

Meanwhile, in her opening speech, Markle also opened up about how Canadian filmmaker David Furnish and she had been eager to bring this project to the masses. However, according to reports, the project stands cancelled as far as Netflix is concerned though no official statements have been issued by the production company or Meghan Markle.

As for other Archewell productions, many project deals are still in development including the upcoming docu-series, Heart of Invictus. Meghan also recently announced her podcast with Spotify, Archetypes. The audio series will be hosted by Markle and will investigate the labels that try to hold women back.

