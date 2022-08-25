Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast to feature Deepika Padukone as a guest?

Meghan Markle recently launched the first episode of her new podcast, Archetypes where she will speak to women from across the fields of entertainment, sports and more about labels that try to hold women back. The first guest on the podcast happened to be one of Markle's close friends Serena Williams who spoke about misconceptions about ambition.

In a teaser clip released on Spotify, all the guests who will be appearing on the Duchess of Sussex's podcast can be heard speaking about the words associated with women and their history. Among the voice clips, one seemingly also happens to be that of Deepika Padukone. Several netizens pointed out how it was seemingly Padukone who could be heard saying, "Sensitive and emotional" in the teaser. Although it is yet to be confirmed if the Bollywood star is indeed a guest on the show.

Many netizens also pointed out how it was surprising that Priyanka Chopra who has been close with Markle and was also among the attendees at her royal wedding with Prince Harry is not a part of the podcast guestlist. Among other guests that are touted to feature on Archetypes include, reportedly Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling and Margaret Cho, as well as comedian Amanda Seales.

In the first episode of her podcast, titled "The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams," the Duchess of Sussex, spoke to her long-time friend and tennis star about the double standards women encounter when labelled "ambitious." In a preview clip of the podcast, the Duchess also maintained that through this podcast, this is the first time that people will get to know the "real" her instead of what's showcased by the media.

