Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney posts her Instagram Top Nine of 2019 which features Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in Canada, spending some much-needed quality time from the busy year they have had. From the birth of their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to tackling the over-intrusive British press, Harry and Meghan decided to skip Christmas in the UK and instead celebrate their baby boy's first holiday season in Canada, along with Markle's mother Doria Ragland. Also in Canada is Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney, who has been an ally of the Suits star through thick and thin.

Speaking of Jessica, the fashion stylist, who even helped out Meghan with her wedding dress, took to her Instagram page to post her Top Nine of 2019. In the photos, featuring heavily is our very own Duchess of Sussex. One of the photos is from Harry and Meghan's wedding, where Mulroney's nine-year-old twin sons Brian and John are seen holding Meghan's veil, as page boys. Even Jessica's six-year-old daughter Isabel was a part of the royal wedding as a bridesmaid.

Check out Jessica's IG post below:

Meanwhile, another photo featured was actually a statement by Jessica defending her best friend, who has been subjected to a lot of hatred since being aligned with Prince Harry. Mulroney's statement reads as, "When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out. When that person is your friend and your family, you call those critics what they truly are. Shame on you, you racist bullies."

Now, that's BFF goals in every sense of the word!

