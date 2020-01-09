Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney subtly offers her support to Duchess of Sussex for controversial decision

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world when they announced they were stepping back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family. While the entire globe is divided over this controversial decision, Meghan's bestie Jessica Mulroney subtly showed her support to the Duchess of Sussex.

Stirring the pot to a level 100, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a shocker of an announcement, that stunned everyone. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram and added, "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

While the entire globe is divided over their stance on Harry and Meghan's controversial decision, one person who is in complete support of them is Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney. When television personality Katie Couric took to her Instagram page to detail out the announcement by the Duke and Duchess, Jessica commented on the post with a heart sign. Many haters have again targeted Meghan, blaming her for making Harry take such a drastic decision. However, Mulroney has got her BFF's back and subtly posted a quote, which is timely aligned to what is happening with Markle currently.

Check out Jessica Mulroney's IG love for Meghan Markle below:

The quote by Gina Carey reads as, "A strong woman look a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink."

BFF goals, indeed!

What is your take on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial decision? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

When it comes to revealing all the details of what the future will look like for them with this bold move, Harry and Meghan wrote in their statement, "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

