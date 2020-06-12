Meghan Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney's reality show pulled off air, slammed for 'white privilege'

Jessica Mulroney, who happens to be an acquaintance of influence Sasha Exeter, thought the Black Lives Matter post was directed towards her and reportedly replied with a 'threat in writing'.

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney landed in hot water on Thursday when social media influencer Sasha Exeter called her out and slammed the celebrity fashion stylist for her 'white privilege'. As per reports, Sasha claimed to have received threats from Jessica after the influencer urged her Instagram followers with large followings to “use their voice for good and help combat the race war and what’s happening to the Black community.”

As per a Just Jared report, Jessica who happens to be an acquaintance of Sasha, thought the post was directed towards her and reportedly replied with a 'threat in writing'. Sasha compared Jessica's message to Amy Cooper, the woman who called the cops on a black man who was bird watching in New York City’s Central Park.

She said, "Unfortunately though, one very prominent Canadian figure, who used to be an acquaintance of mine, named Jessica Mulroney, took offense to a very generic call to action that I shared on my IG stories. What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in her sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday."

Sasha also pointed out that despite being best friends with “arguably one of the most famous Black women in the world”, Jessica had not spoken up on the racial injustice prevalent in the country. Sasha added, Jessica “is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin… And that my friends gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing,” calling it the “textbook” example of white privilege.

She revealed that Jessica apologised in the comments section, but also threatened her with a lawsuit via DM. On the other hand, Jessica issued a statement on Instagram. It read, "She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation about race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out.”

Jessica added, “I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both publicly and privately today is true. I did not intend in any way jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry.” She also said that she will be handing her Instagram account over to Black voices and stepping away for some time. Meanwhile, Jessica's reality show 'I Do, Redo' was pulled off air by CTV from all channels immediately.

