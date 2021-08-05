Meghan Markle's birthday video consisted of THIS sweet tribute to her kids Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle recently celebrated her 40th birthday and to mark the same, the Duchess of Sussex released a special video message where she announced her new 40×40 mentorship program. Markle was seen having a conversation with Melissa McCarthy for the same and while one of the highlights of the video remained Prince Harry's cameo, eagle-eyed fans noticed another adorable thing that showed how Meghan is a proud, doting mom to her kids Archie and Lilibet.

In the video message, several fans spotted Markle wearing a special constellation necklace which happened to give a subtle nod to her kids in the most special way. Meghan wore two elegant necklaces, a Taurus constellation necklace as a nod to her 2-year-old son Archie’s astrological sign, and also a Gemini one in honor of her 2-month-old daughter Lili. As per Page Six, the necklaces ranging from USD 1600 to 1800 made for an adorable way to keep her children close to her heart.

This is not the first time that the Duchess has expressed her emotions through jewelry. She is also known to have honoured her husband Prince Harry through not only her gemstone collection but also zodiac necklaces.

Markle is known to make statements with her jewelry and it was previously evident when she turned up wearing late Princess Diana's Tennis bracelet for her interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess of Sussex has honoured her late mother-in-law several times before and also holds possession of some of Diana's most precious pieces.

While there were photo updates about Meghan's birthday celebration, it appears that the Duchess of Sussex ringed in her milestone birthday with an intimate celebration with her family.

