Meghan Markle's chic comeback in Zara rompers, a stylish return after Royal departure

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been surprising everyone with her fashion choices at the Invictus Games 2023. She's been wearing affordable brands like J.Crew and Banana Republic. But what caught everyone's eye was her outfit from Zara, a brand she reportedly stopped wearing during her time on the TV show Suits. Check out her look.

Meghan Markle styled in Zara after saying 'Sayonara' earlier

Meghan,42, sported an off-white ecru romper from Zara, which is from a past season of the fast fashion brand. She paired it with an oversized blazer of the same color. She wore this outfit while attending events at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, where she was also celebrating her husband Prince Harry's 39th birthday.

While Meghan chose an affordable one-piece outfit, she stuck to her style of mixing attainable brands with designer accessories. She wore black YSL sandals, which cost $725, along with Bottega Veneta hoops priced at $305. She also had a gold Brilliant Earth pendant featuring her astrological sign, Leo, which cost $995.

However, her choice of wearing Zara is quite surprising because Meghan is known to have distanced herself from the brand, even hosting a "Sayonara, Zara party" when she got her role in Suits. During the party, she reportedly gave away the lower-priced clothes from her closet. Since then, she hadn't been seen in Zara outfits, especially after dating and marrying Prince Harry. However, she did wear Zara items in the years before, like a blue-and-white patchwork dress for a Good Housekeeping photo shoot in 2016 and a striped dress she modeled on Instagram the same year.

Meghan is praised for styling in her way

Fashion blogger Susan Courter, the founder of What Meghan Wore, described Meghan's Zara outfit as "unexpected" and "a delightful surprise." She mentioned that this choice aligns well with Zara's growing commitment to sustainability.

Throughout the week, Meghan has been choosing more affordable clothing options, quite different from her usual designer-clad style. Fashion expert Christine Ross told Page Six, “Meghan’s fashion power is strongest when it’s accessible, and what could be more accessible than Zara?” Ross added, “She’s clearly trying to be herself, without titles or pretense, and people love it.”

