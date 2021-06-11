Meghan Markle's dad Thomas Markle says he'll be 'disappointed' if he doesn't meet granddaughter Lili

A sneak peek from Thomas Markle's upcoming interview made its way to the Internet, in which the retired lighting director can be seen talking about airing "dirty laundry".

Meghan Markle's dad Thomas Markle is sitting down for an explosive interview with "60 Minutes Australia" to open up about his relationship with his estranged daughter. Thomas and Meghan haven't been in touch with each other since 2018 after the paparazzi scandal emerged and are on the same page as of today. A sneak peek from his upcoming interview made its way to the Internet, in which the retired lighting director can be seen talking about "dirty laundry".

In the video, Thomas Markle can be seen telling reporter Tom Steinfort, "You want dirty laundry? This is the first time I've ever discussed these things." Meghan has maintained her distance from her father and had even written a private letter. In the video, Thomas revealed that he continues to be "confused" over why their "great relationship" broke down. "If I had done something terribly wrong, that would be fine, but I haven't," Thomas Markle said.

Last week, Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their second child -- daughter Lili in the US. While Meghan's mother has been by her daughter's side right from the beginning, Thomas Markle hasn't met their son Archie nor daughter Lili. He, however, hopes that with the birth of their daughter, their differences can now mend.

He added, "I'll be very disappointed that I don't get to hold my granddaughter. I've made mistakes. I apologised a hundred times for it."

Meghan and Harry announced the birth of their daughter earlier this week after they welcomed her on 4 June. Several members of the royal family also welcomed the newborn and wished the couple on social media.

