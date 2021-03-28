Meghan Markle's dad Thomas Markle spotted outside Oprah's home, delivers letter requesting interview: Report.

According to The Sun, Thomas Markle reportedly drove up to Oprah's home in California's Monetcito, which is just a few kilometers away from Meghan and Harry's home, to hand deliver a letter.

Weeks after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, a big development seems to have taken place. No, it's not the royal family but Meghan's controversial father Thomas Markle. According to an exclusive report in The Sun, Thomas reportedly drove up to Oprah's home in California's Monetcito, which is just a few kilometers away from Meghan and Harry's home, to hand deliver a letter.

The Sun managed to photograph Thomas handing over the letter to Oprah's security person. As per the report, Thomas has requested Oprah to interview him and present "his side of the story".

A source told The Sun, “Thomas delivered a letter to Oprah asking her to contact him so he could tell his side of the story. This was not a note to Meghan and Harry, it was meant for Oprah. Thomas watched the interview she did with them and feels he deserves a chance to have his say.”

In her interview with Oprah, Meghan opened up about her relationship with her father which strained immensely as the paparazzi scandal surfaced just before her wedding to Harry. The Duchess had revealed that reconciliation was "hard" as she felt betrayed by her father who initially lied to her about colluding with the paparazzi to stage photos.

When asked if Thomas' inability to protect her caused a strain in the relationship, Meghan said, "I mean, I look at Archie, I think about this child and I go, 'I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child.' I can't imagine it. So, it's hard for me to reconcile that."

