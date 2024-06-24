Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad Thomas Markle Feels He's Similar To King Charles; Here's Why

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, recently spoke with the Daily Mail about how he and King Charles have ended up in similar situations. Both men are battling health issues and are estranged from Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle's father opens up about health struggles and isolation

Thomas Markle revealed that he empathizes with King Charles, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February following a prostate procedure.

"I would love to speak to the monarch because I am sure he has as many unanswered questions as I do," Mr Markle said. He added, "He is going through cancer treatment and I'm not in the best of health. I'm not afraid of dying. It is what it is."

Thomas Markle expressed a desire to reconnect with Meghan and Harry. He mentioned having "so many questions" that he'd like to ask Meghan and Harry.

Stressing upon the main question he would want to ask the couple, Meghan's father shared, "The main one being, why have they treated not only me but the Royal Family and the King so badly?"

Thomas expressed he believes that neither he nor King Charles deserve the treatment they have received, further noting, "I feel deep empathy for the British sovereign."

Thomas Markle's estranged relationships with Meghan and Harry

Meghan and Harry have had strained relationships with Thomas and Charles over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020 and relocated to Montecito, California.

Thomas' relationship with Meghan fell apart after he was caught staging press photos ahead of her wedding in May 2018. This incident was addressed in the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, which premiered in December 2022.

"Of course, it's incredibly sad what happened. She had a father before this," Harry revealed in the series. "Now she doesn't have a father. I shouldered that. Because if Meg wasn't with me, then her dad would still be her dad," he added, referring to the photo scandal.

Thomas Markle on longing to meet his grandchildren

Thomas also stated that he has not yet met his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet Diana. He emphasized on how Archie and Lilibet Diana have "two grandpas who want to see them" and one who is also the King of England. Markle continued, "I never in my 80 years thought I'd be in the same boat as the king."

Thinking about the strained relationships, Thomas expressed regret and a desire for resolution. He said he wished the situation could've worked out, stating that he "was always ready and willing to do that."

For the unversed, Thomas Markle and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, were married from 1979 to 1987.

