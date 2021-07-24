Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas plans to take her and Prince Harry to court to see his grandchildren

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, says he will take his daughter and Prince Harry to court in the hopes of having a relationship with his grandkids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. In a video obtained by Fox News, Thomas told that he wants to be a part of his grandchildren's life and that he would sue his daughter over the matter.

Thomas claimed, "I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future." In the video, The Duchess of Sussex's father can be seen telling a photographer from his Rosarito, Mexico home, "We shouldn’t be punishing [Lili] for Meghan and Harry’s bad behaviour. Archie and Lili are small children. They’re not politics. They’re not pawns. They’re not part of the game. And they’re also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal."

The 77-year-old former Hollywood lighting director also criticised his son-in-law, The Duke of Sussex's recent announcement that he would publish a memoir in 2022. He said, "Harry doesn’t have too much more to tell. After three sessions with the psychiatrists and Oprah Winfrey, I don’t know what more is there to tell." Thomas also added that he would invite Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to his house on the Pacific Ocean soon. "Of course, they would be invited to my home at any time," said Thomas in reference to the royal family.

Last month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the birth of their daughter Lili after welcoming her on June 4th. Several members of the royal family also congratulated the couple on social media.

