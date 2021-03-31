Meghan Markle's ex boyfriend sheds light on her 'complicated, challenging' relationship with her dad as a teen

In a recent interview, Meghan Markle's childhood boyfriend Joshua Silverstein revealed that The Duchess of Sussex's ups and downs with her estranged father Thomas Markle aren't a new development.

If you've been keeping up with Meghan Markle, then you're definitely aware of her 'broken strings' equation with her estranged father Thomas Markle, especially after getting married to Prince Harry. Shedding some considerable light on how The Duchess of Sussex's ups and downs with her dad aren't a new development is Meghan's childhood boyfriend and actor Joshua Silverstein in a candid interview with US Weekly.

"I knew her dad growing up as kids. I didn’t see him often... but I did know that Meghan’s relationship with her dad was complicated and I understood that as most teenager-to-parent relationships are," Joshua revealed before confessing how he had a closer connection to Markle's mother Doria Ragland. For the unversed, Meghan's parents got divorced in 1987. Noting how he was there when Markle's parents were divorced, Silverstein acknowledged that it's hard raising kids without the secondary parent, referring to it as "all challenging."

At the time, Joshua didn't feel "there was anything specifically surprising to find out" because there were many people he knew who had "challenging relationships with their parents. But I did know about it." While Silverstein admitted that he couldn't speak specifically about what "Meghan went through" with Thomas, Joshua did recall himself having "very cordial" interactions with the General Hospital star. According to Silverstein, Meghan and Thomas' relationship as father and daughter may have strained as a result of the divorce with Joshua being saddened to watch them grow more distant.

On a concluding note, Silverstein stated that we're all human beings who have to create boundaries around people we may not want to because "you have to do what's best for you and your family." "If that means creating a boundary with your parents, sometimes that’s what you have to do," Joshua signed off with US Weekly.

