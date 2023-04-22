Meghan Markle's ex-friend predicts Prince Harry won't be 'walking away with any pride' after the coronation

Meghan Markle’s ex-friend has predicted that Prince Harry attending the coronation ceremony will "backfire terribly."

Lizzie Cundy accuses Prince Harry of having an ulterior motive

Lizzie Cundy, who said she had become friends with Meghan Markle after meeting at a charity dinner in 2013, is guessing that Prince Harry has ulterior motives behind attending the coronation ceremony. Lizzy explained, "Prince Harry coming to the Coronation and dipping his toe in and out, he'll have a hard job walking away with any pride; he'll be on one leg as his other foot will be in his mouth.”

Cundy also claimed that the only reason Harry is even attending the ceremony is so that he can complain about behind treated badly by his own family, "He's only coming to the Coronation for a fleeting moment so he can write in his next book or say in his next interview with Meghan, how poorly treated he was by everybody and how his dad didn't want him. He's done this to himself."

Is Meghan using Archie as an excuse not to attend?

Lizzy clearly sided with the royals explaining how Charles forgave Harry by inviting him to the ceremony despite all the hostility Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shown towards the royal family, "King Charles has so sweetly invited them, despite all their interviews and trashing of the Royal Family to the Coronation. They have taken forever to answer him and are now using the poor excuse that Meghan can't go because of Archie's birthday, but Harry is still coming despite him trashing the royals and everything it stands for."

Lizzy boldly addressed Harry to tell him that his behavior would backfire on him, saying a coronation ceremony was historical and monumental and it was not about him, "This is about your father, his Coronation – the most monumental and historic day, many of us will never see a Coronation in our lifetime."

How did Lizzy and Meghan meet?

Lizzy Cundy opened up about meeting Meghan in an interview, saying, "I was friends with Meghan for a while, and I really got on with her. I was asked by a friend to look after her at a charity event, and I thought, 'Who is this woman?' No one actually knew who she was."

Lizzy alleged that Meghan was on the lookout for a British boyfriend back when they were friends, and she tried to set her up with someone, "She wanted a boyfriend and wanted to get on to the showbiz scene and wanted a job in British TV, and wanted to be Made in Chelsea, actually, the show. So I said, 'Look, if I can help you, I will,' which I tried to do. I tried to hook her up with Ashley Cole, actually, the former Chelsea player, but she wasn't his type.”

Cundy says Meghan scored the lottery by marrying Prince Harry, “I said I'd try and hook her up with a few guys, she wanted to stay in Britain. She wanted a British boyfriend. So she got that one in the end and won the lottery."

