Meghan Markle’s ex-friend says she ‘could’ve been the next Princess Diana’ before ‘trashing the royal family’

Lizzie Cundy says that everyone in Meghan Markle’s life “served a purpose in her life,” and when ‘you served your purpose’ she ‘moved on to the next.’ The TV presenter has revealed how Meghan loved London and liked ‘the English life.’ Lizzie and Meghan’s friendship blossomed until the Suits actress met Prince Harry and ghosted her friend.

Meghan Gets what Meghan wants

British model Lizzie Cundy has made some serious allegations regarding the Duchess of Sussex. Lizzie and Meghan met when Meghan had just come to the UK. Lizzie spoke about Meghan in an interview with Fox. She claimed that the people in Meghan’s life were there to serve a purpose. "And I soon saw that she [did] this to a lot of people. … [But] I think, looking back, people served a purpose in her life. When you served your purpose, she moved on to the next. I think that’s what she’s like. Meghan gets what Meghan wants. But, look, I just wished her happiness. I was very happy that she met Prince Harry," Cundy revealed.

She spoke about how Meghan ghosted her after meeting Harry, "I was a little sad because I thought we got on very well, and there was no one more happy than me for her to meet Harry. I mean, look, she won the lottery. He was the most popular royal. We all loved Harry, and we were so happy he met the love of his life. Everyone in England embraced them and loved them." She explained, "A Hollywood princess is very different from being a royal princess. She couldn’t have the same friends that were hanging around the celebrity circuit doing the red carpet events. It’s a very different life. So, I got it. "

Lizzie claims that Meghan wanted out

Lizzie has alleged that Meghan wanted out because the life of a royal wasn’t exciting enough for her. In 2018, Meghan and Harry annoue]ced that they would be resigning from their royal duties. The couple alleged that Meghan was on the receiving end of racism, and that played an integral part in them moving to the US. Lizzie claimed that Meghan was used to the Hollywood lifestyle, “It’s hard work being a royal. … It’s not the Hollywood lifestyle. And I think for Meghan, it was too much for her. So she wanted out, which I thought was very sad. She could have been the next Princess Diana. … It’s a real shame and a real waste."

Lizzie spoke about how it was ‘disloyal’ of Harry and Meghan to talk ill of the royal family. She also made a bold remark asking Harry and Meghan to get an identity apart from ‘trashing the royal family.’ She continued, "They can’t keep talking about the royal family, trashing the royal family. … They’ve got to find something else to talk about … and do amazing charity work. But, please, leave the royal family alone. We are sick to death of it. I don’t think they could say anymore.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lizzie added, "But then I say that, and there'll be another book coming out, or another interview. And we’ll have the next chapter be, ‘I was left out of the coronation.’ Or, ‘Why I didn’t go to the coronation.' And Harry, this is your flesh and blood. … I just think they need to find their own purpose and focus in life and move on."

ALSO READ: Why did Mia Farrow delete 'nasty' tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Actress reveals