Meghan Markle's father SLAMS Duchess and Prince Harry over biography: Don't appreciate what she's become now

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has reacted to his daughter and Prince Harry's biography Finding Freedom. He said it is the "worst time in the world for them to be whining."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming biography, Finding Freedom, has made some explosive claims about the royal family members. Recently, excerpts from the book penned by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie were released and it made some shocking claims about Meghan and Kate Middleton's relationship. As royal fans discuss the recent revelations, Meghan's father Thomas Markle shared his thoughts on the upcoming book and slammed the couple for the ill-timed release of the book. He spoke with The Sun to say it's the "worst time in the world for them to be whining."

In the interview, Thomas said he doesn't appreciate what his daughter has become now. "I love my daughter but I really don't appreciate what she's become right now," he said. "This is the worst time in the world for them to be whining and complaining about anything — because people everywhere are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic," he added. Over the weekend, an excerpt of the book was published by The Sunday Times and it revealed Meghan and Harry reportedly "rejected" the idea getting help to protect her father as coverage about their relationship grew intense. Reacting to these details, Thomas said, "The fact the royals advised them to get me help and they refused to do it is incredible news."

The book claims Meghan was let down by her father lying to her ahead of her wedding in May 2018. The book also revealed that the palace communications staff and lawyers were working towards having the publications stop the photos while Meghan reached out to her father. "Dad, we need to know if this is true or not, because my team is going to try and stop this story from running - if you are telling me it's fakeIf they do that, they're going out of their way to protect you, Dad. You're telling me you're being victimised, right?" she reportedly told him.

"Of course," Thomas reportedly told the former Suits star to admit that he had participated in the staging the photos. Despite the deception, Meghan reportedly tried to urge her father to attend the wedding. He eventually couldn't make it. While these intimate details - which only the closest of people in the circle would know - have fans wondering if Meghan and Harry contribute towards the book, the couple has distanced themselves from the biography.

A spokesperson of the couple told Entertainment Tonight, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

Following the explosive claims, Daily Mail reported that the book has "torpedoed" Harry and Meghan's chances to return to the royal family. On the other hand, sources refuted the idea and pointed out that Meghan and Harry are showing no signs of returning from the US. A source said, "Under no circumstances would they ever admit 'this was a big mistake'." Another insider close to the Sussexes said, "Do I rule out them taking on roles for the family in the future? Absolutely not. But a full-scale return soon is not likely. That is not down to animosity or anything like that. They have not yet reached what they were seeking to do."

Meanwhile, Us Weekly has reported that Thomas has been trying to reconnect with Meghan since she and Harry moved to Los Angeles with their son Archie. Sources inform the outlet that he is "continuing to try and get in contact" Meghan. The 75-year-old has reported sent several letters to the couple's LA home. However, his efforts to mend relationships are going in vain for his "letters remain unopened."

Meghan and Harry are currently practicing social distancing in LA. But there were rumours that the couple could head out of their cocoon to celebrate Meghan's birthday. They reportedly want to host a small party outside their home. Read all the details here: Meghan Markle wants to ring in her birthday at Montecito; Duchess to make guests test for COVID 19 beforehand

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle, Harry's biography makes SHOCKING claims on Duchess's life, Prince William and Kate Middleton

Share your comment ×