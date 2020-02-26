Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle slams Prince Harry and her for 'insulting' Queen Elizabeth

The former lighting designer criticised Meghan and Prince Harry's decision to step as senior members of the royal family calling it 'embarrassing'.

He has never been fond of his daughter Meghan Markle since she got married in 2018 and now Thomas Markle is slamming his daughter's actions in the public eye. The former lighting designer had criticised Meghan and Prince Harry's decision to step as senior members of the royal family calling it 'embarrassing' and he has now labelled their behaviour as 'insulting'. A few days ago, Meghan and Harry had announced that they will not be using the word 'royal' after Spring 2020. This means Sussex Royal will also undergo a change.

Reacting to this, Thomas said, "I’m very upset with Meghan and Harry right now. I don’t think they have a right to use the word ‘royal'," he told TMZ in an interview on Monday. Thomas further added that he does not appreciate the couple's communication with Queen Elizabeth.

He said, "I don’t think they have a right to speak to the queen the way they’re talking to her. I think it’s an insult to the queen and to the British people.” As is most of the times, Thomas also touched upon how Meghan has left behind majority of her family. "My daughter dumped me one day before she got married/ She dumped my family, she’s dumped Doria’s (Meghan's mother) family, she’s dumped every family, and now she’s dumping the British family."

Thomas and Meghan have not been on good terms since Meghan stepped into the royal family. Despite their bombshell decision, looks like Meghan is in no mood for reconciliation.

