Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle slams Prince Harry and her for 'insulting' Queen Elizabeth
He has never been fond of his daughter Meghan Markle since she got married in 2018 and now Thomas Markle is slamming his daughter's actions in the public eye. The former lighting designer had criticised Meghan and Prince Harry's decision to step as senior members of the royal family calling it 'embarrassing' and he has now labelled their behaviour as 'insulting'. A few days ago, Meghan and Harry had announced that they will not be using the word 'royal' after Spring 2020. This means Sussex Royal will also undergo a change.
Reacting to this, Thomas said, "I’m very upset with Meghan and Harry right now. I don’t think they have a right to use the word ‘royal'," he told TMZ in an interview on Monday. Thomas further added that he does not appreciate the couple's communication with Queen Elizabeth.
He said, "I don’t think they have a right to speak to the queen the way they’re talking to her. I think it’s an insult to the queen and to the British people.” As is most of the times, Thomas also touched upon how Meghan has left behind majority of her family. "My daughter dumped me one day before she got married/ She dumped my family, she’s dumped Doria’s (Meghan's mother) family, she’s dumped every family, and now she’s dumping the British family."
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Thomas and Meghan have not been on good terms since Meghan stepped into the royal family. Despite their bombshell decision, looks like Meghan is in no mood for reconciliation.
