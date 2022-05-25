Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle suffers a major stroke, rushed to hospital; Reports

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle's estranged father, was allegedly hospitalized Monday night after worrying he'd had a stroke. According to TMZ, the 77-year-old former television lighting director was photographed being carried into an ambulance in Tijuana, Mexico, with an oxygen mask placed over his face.

However, according to Page Six, Thomas was transported over the border to a hospital in Chula Vista, California, at 9:30 p.m. local time, according to the source. He apparently was unable to communicate with paramedics and was forced to write down his symptoms on a sheet of paper. “My father is recovering in [the] hospital,” Thomas’ 57-year-old daughter, Samantha Markle, later told the Daily Mail in a statement.

Thomas previously made news for missing Meghan Markle's royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 due to heart problems. Meanwhile, Samantha has long blamed the Duchess of Sussex for their father's declining health, notably criticizing Meghan for commemorating Nelson Mandela while in conflict with their father. “How about you pay tribute to your own father?!” Samantha tweeted in 2018. “Enough is enough. Act like a humanitarian, act like a woman. If our father dies, it’s on you, Meg!”

Thomas' recent health concern means he will not be attending Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in London next week, as he had intended, according to several publications. He planned to go to Windsor Castle for the first time, where he was supposed to escort his daughter down the aisle at her wedding before suffering a heart attack that made him unable to go. Thomas is currently connecting with family and close friends through text messaging but is unable to talk, implying a lengthy rehabilitation path.