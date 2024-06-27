Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Speaks Out About Estrangement From Daughter; Says He Won't Let It Define His Life

Thomas Markle, who will turn 80 next month, has spoken out about his strained relationship with his daughter, Meghan Markle, and her husband, Prince Harry. Despite their estrangement, Thomas insists he does not want pity and refuses to let this family feud define his life.

A life shadowed by drama

A retired Hollywood lighting director, Thomas Markle opened up about feeling vulnerable during the beginning of Meghan and Harry’s conflict. He admitted birthday wishes from the couple were not expected. His life has been good and he is proud of what he has done, he said while reflecting back on it, but he also admits that everything got overshadowed by whatever happened in the past six years.

Their relationship deteriorated following a paparazzi scandal and his absence at Meghan’s 2018 wedding. They have had no communication since then. Thomas’ grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as well as Prince Harry, have never seen him.

Comparisons and controversy

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Thomas equated his own mistakes to those made by Meghan and Harry. “When you look at what Harry and Meghan have done since, like accusing the Royal Family of racism, it’s far worse than anything I’ve done.” He does not want pity or for this episode to define his life. He doesn’t want to be a footnote in history.

While not seeking sympathy, Thomas described himself as being defenseless particularly because of his age as well as health issues when the Meghan-Harry drama started. Two heart attacks led him to miss her wedding so that Prince Charles would take her down the aisle instead.

Meghan’s perspective

The broken relationship between Meghan Markle also found its way into the public domain through several interviews she gave about her father. In one interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 she revealed how sad she was saying “I grieve a lot. I mean, I’ve lost my father.”

Meghan's view Thomas Markle's reflections on his estrangement from Meghan are indicative of a complex emotional family story. As he inches closer to turning 80 next month though, he hopes that this chapter will not obscure all the achievements throughout his existence.

