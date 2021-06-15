  1. Home
Meghan Markle's friend reveals former Chelsea footballer Ashley Cole wasn't too keen on dating Suits alum

Television personality Lizzie Cundy recently revealed in a conversation that she was trying to set Meghan Markle up with English footballer Ashley Cole back in 2013.
Meghan Markle's friend reveals former Chelsea footballer Ashley Cole wasn't too keen on dating Suits alum.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's love story is one in a million! But before the lovebirds only began dating after a mutual friend set them up. However, before Prince Harry there was one other suitor on the list, Meghan's friend and television personality Lizzie Cundy recently revealed in a conversation with Grazia. Turns out, Lizzie was trying to set Meghan up with English footballer Ashley Cole back in 2013.

Speaking to the portal, the TV personality said, "Meghan said she loved London, and would love an English boyfriend, so I went through my phone to see who I knew that might be a good fit." 

Lizzie added that the ex-Chelsea and Arsenal player was not too keen on getting together with Meghan. "I tried to find her a boyfriend – Ashley Cole wasn’t so keen – but I did try to fix her up, which is funny looking back," Lizzie revealed. 

However, Lizzie Cundy added that she probably has a fair idea of how and why Prince Harry must have fallen for her. As per reports, Harry and Meghan first met on a blind date in July 2016 via a mutual friend.  

Speaking of Meghan, Lizzie revealed, "She was a real girl’s girl. Full of energy. She didn’t stop talking, and we had a big giggle. There was just something special about her. We just got on, and immediately swapped numbers. I looked at her and thought ‘you have something special.’ She makes you feel at home straight away and it felt like I’d known her all my life. I can see why Harry fell in love with her." 

