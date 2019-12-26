Meghan Markle's friend who clicked their Christmas card picture slams media outlet for using photoshop

The couple's close pal, Janina Gavankar, who was behind the lens of their Christmas card recently slammed a tabloid outlet for resorting to photoshop to alter Meghan's face evidently.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are busy spending some time away from the limelight in Canada with their son Archie Harrison. But their friends continue to be their support system. The couple's close pal, Janina Gavankar, who was behind the lens of their Christmas card recently slammed a tabloid outlet for resorting to photoshop to alter Meghan's face evidently. Janina, who is an actor by profession, took to Instagram on Wednesday to call out the media outlet. Sharing the original Christmas card photo, Janina wrote, "So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family. Here’s the original that was sent out (cropped to fit IG)."

She added, "and to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues. Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness." Janina slammed The Daily Mail for publishing an article which questioned the authenticity of the Duchess in the card. The article's headline read, “Was Meghan Markle’s face photoshopped onto Christmas e-card? Experts say Duchess of Sussex’s face appears weirdly in focus in Archie snap while Prince Harry is blurry."

The adorable family Christmas card was released by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust on Twitter and the highlight of the black and white GIF card was undoubtedly their son Archie. Celebrating the true spirit of Christmas, the card was complete with a Christmas tree and starry lights.

