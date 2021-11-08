Meghan Markle's half brother Thomas Markle Jr APOLOGISES to her and Prince Harry in a new open letter

Meghan Markle's half brother, Thomas Markle Jr who previously took digs at the Duchess of Sussex calling her "shallow" has now penned an open letter where he apologised to her and Prince Harry. The Big Brother VIP star penned another open letter on Monday's episode where he claimed all the harsh words he said came from a "dark" part of his heart.

On Monday's episode of the show, as reported by The Daily Mail, Thomas Jr stated that he's not a mean person as he explained the reason behind his harsh words towards the Duchess of Sussex in the past when he called her "jaded" and "shallow." While talking to Big Brother, Thomas Jr also spoke about childhood and revealed Meghan's nickname was "Flower."

Markle then conveyed his remorse for using harsh words towards his sister and in the open letter wrote, "Dear Meghan and Harry, the first thing I want to say to both of you is that I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart for the awful mean letter that I wrote to you prior to your wedding. And I want both of you to know it did not come from the real person that I am, but came from a very dark and hurt part of my heart… I am not a mean person at all, and I have more love inside me to give than anything, via Daily Mail.

Meghan's brother also mentioned that the reason he wrote a scathing letter ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry was because she referred to him as "distant family" and that left him "hurt" and "confused" about the amazing bond they shared while growing up.

