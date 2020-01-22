Meghan Markle's half sister Samantha Markle blasts her decision, says 'their objective is fame and fortune'
Samantha Markle seems in no mood of sympathising with her half-sister Meghan Markle who has been garnering headlines since the beginning of this year. Samantha and Meghan, who are Thomas Markle's daughters, have not enjoyed the best relationship since Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry. Now, amid the latest royal drama, Samantha has lashed out at her sister Meghan for giving it all up and moving bases. In a scathing article for Britain's The Sun, Samantha wrote that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's objective is to now live a life of "fame and fortune".
In a first person piece article, Samantha was of the opinion that her sister Meghan has ripped the royal family apart. "My sister has ripped through the Royal Family like a tornado." Adding about their Hollywood plans, "Nothing about their actions so far suggest they truly desire a private life out of the limelight. They have paraded themselves on the red carpet, tried to make deals with Disney, and become pals with the Clooneys and other A-list stars. Their objective is fame and fortune — to be Hollywood.”
Not just that, Samantha also wrote that their decision has caused 'great harm' and major 'stress' to Queen Elizabeth. "The decision of Prince Harry and Meghan to quit their duties so soon after their fairytale wedding has done great harm. The Queen, at 93, shouldn’t have had to face the stress of seeing her family torn apart."
Speaking about the future plans, Samantha said, “I am worried that Meghan and Harry will never find true happiness. They could not find contentment with the Royal Family, will they be able to find it away from them?"
In a historic decision on 8 January, Meghan and Harry revealed their plans to step down as senior members of the royal family, to work and earn independently and split their time between the UK and Canada.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
