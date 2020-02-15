Meghan Markle's 'healthy lifestyle' is rubbing off on Prince Harry; Shows keen interest in cooking

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leading a healthy lifestyle post their departure from the Royal Family as the 38-year-old's healthy eating habits are rubbing off on the 35-year-old. Read below for more details.

2019 ended on an extremely controversial note for The Royal Family as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the staunch decision to step back and lead a "normal life" with their baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had written in their joint statement, via an Instagram post.

For now, Harry is getting well adjusted to the West Coast lifestyle as the 38-year-old's healthy habits are rubbing off on him, as per Entertainment Tonight. While fans of Markle know about how health-conscious the Duchess is, her habits are becoming Harry's habits as well! Besides enjoying a healthier plant-based diet of organic foods, the 35-year-old is also taking a keen interest in cooking. This move is a part of the "normal life" that Harry and Meghan are working towards for Archie which includes cooking their own meals.

Talking about how they are also making nature a priority, a source revealed to ET, "Being able to hike with friends, Archie, and their dogs in Canada is a simple pleasure that they love. Their time on Vancouver Island over the holidays helped to confirm that they were making the right decision to step down from royal responsibilities."

Couple goals, indeed!

Meanwhile, Harry, Meghan and Archie will return to the UK for the first time in 2020 as they wind up their final round of royal engagements, before kickstarting a new life in North America.

