Meghan Markle's heartfelt 'personalised' gesture for not being able to attend Prince Philip's funeral REVEALED

While Meghan Markle was advised by her physician not to travel owing to her pregnancy, The Duchess of Sussex sent a personalised wreath of flowers and a handwritten note to be laid at Prince Philip's funeral service.

Meghan Markle could unfortunately not be by her husband Prince Harry's side at Prince Philip's funeral, which took place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 17. For the unversed, The Duchess of Sussex was advised by her physician not to travel due to her pregnancy. However, sending her love from across the pond, Meghan had a heartwarming 'personalised' gesture as a loving tribute to her late grandfather-in-law.

According to US Weekly, Meghan sent a personalised wreath of flowers and a handwritten note to be laid at The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service. Willow Crossley, who arranged the flowers for Meghan and Harry's 2018 royal wedding at Windsor Home Park, designed the customised wreath as well. Moreover, Willow was the one who also created the arrangements for Meghan and Harry's 1-year-old son Archie's christening in 2019. As for the special meaning behind the flower wreath, the arrangement was made up of Eryngium, which represented the Royal Marines and Acanthus mollis, which is the national flower of Greece, signifying the country where Prince Philip was born.

While the wreath featured Campanula representing gratitude and everlasting love, Rosemary and lavender was added to signify remembrance and represent devotion respectively. Roses were added to honour June, Prince Philip's birthday month. Also included were flowers that were picked from Crossley's personal garden. To express her condolences to the royal family, Meghan sent handwritten notes to the members while having watched the funeral from her Montecito home.

Meanwhile, in a touching statement, days before attending the royal funeral, Harry included a lovely concluding remark for his beloved grandfather. "You will be sorely missed, but always remembered — by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts," The Duke of Sussex had lovingly penned via US Weekly.

