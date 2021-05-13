Meghan Markle's makeup artist opens up on being one of the few Asian Americans to attend her royal wedding

Makeup artist Daniel Martin was quizzed about the huge role he had to play in Meghan Markle's big day and as an Asian American, whether he felt more represented than ever.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon be marking their third wedding anniversary next week and several big changes have taken place in the royal family since then. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now settled in the US and are gearing up to welcome their second child in the spring season. As their wedding anniversary inches closer, People spoke to Meghan's wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin who gave her the au naturale look to Meghan on her big day.

Apart from her wedding gown and tiara, Meghan's Meghan Markle's nude makeup wedding look was a hit across the globe. Daniel Martin was quizzed about the huge role he had to play in Meghan's big day and as an Asian American, whether he felt more represented than ever.

He told People, "My participation in it as an Asian American, I didn't really think about it. For me, it was just helping my friends feel as beautiful and comfortable on her wedding day. I've never thought about it in that context, but now you bring that up, what an incredible opportunity to just let everyone know or just show people, Hey, we are a global society. Anything is possible."

He also added that inside the church, at the time, there were people of so many different races that it "completely changed the world in that moment".

"I just remember being in the church. I was sitting in the back where the choir was at. When they started singing, it literally resonated through our bodies. I remember sitting there and taking it in. "Wow, what an incredible opportunity to have such diversity in this particular church." That type of music, those voices had never been sung in that church before. The centuries of the family, the centuries of people who started in that church or who had services in that church were predominantly Caucasian. And then, here's this one moment where this harmony of humanity happened — that completely changed the world at that moment."

Daniel also revealed that he was one of the only few Asian Americans present at the wedding nuptials. "I'm just thinking about what other Asian people were at her wedding. I literally only saw one other person and she worked for the palace. And Priyanka (Chopra) and Janina (Gavankar) in terms of Asian women, but I don't remember seeing another Asian male."

When asked if it bothers him that he is termed as Meghan Markle's makeup artist, Daniel said, "Meghan and I, we talk about this all the time. I'm always going to be that person, how some people are, I'm always going to be Meghan Markle's makeup artist for the rest of my life. Which is totally fine because we're friends. I think if we didn't have a personal connection, it would definitely be different. It's wild that we're coming on three years (since the wedding) and I will forever get asked."

