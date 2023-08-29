Meghan Markle's mom hangs out with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at Jeff Bezos's fiancé's charity event; poses for photos

Meghan Markle's mom Doria Ragland is having fun hanging out with the Kardashians and Jenners. The mother of the Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a charity event on Saturday. Markle who's been in the news recently celebrated her birthday with her husband and friends. From the looks of it, she's not the only member of the family stepping out for an outing. Here's everything you need to know.

Doria Ragland hung out with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Doria Ragland, the mother of Duchess Meghan Markle, attended the 5th Anniversary Soiree of This Is About Humanity in Los Angeles on 26 August. She posed for photos with several celebrities, including Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. The 66-year-old posed with the mother-daughter duo at the anniversary celebration. In one photo, she stood between the two reality stars and smiled at the camera. In another picture, she was posed with Jenner alone. Markle's mom attended the charity event in a floral pink and orange paisley dress, which she paired with simple but elegant gold jewelry.

Coincidentally Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez were both present at the event, as the latter was being honored for the support she's provided to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and vulnerable communities on both sides of the border, through her donations, and charity work for the establishment. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Bezos' fiancé donated more than $1 million to the organization.

ALSO READ: Why did Kim Kardashian undergo 'life saving' MRI scan worth USD 2500?

Doria Ragland's recent outings

Ragland has been out and about in Los Angeles before this summer in July as she attended an event for artist Honor Titus in Beverly Hills. The 66-year-old who's famous for her social work, also stepped out with her daughter, and son-in-law Prince Harry to the Ms. Foundation Awards in New York City in May.

Ragland and the Suits actress share an extremely close relationship who she affectionately calls Flower, according to the reports. Meghan's longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin had previously reported on the mother-daughter relations, stating that the actress, "draws a lot of strength from her mother." The insider had described Doria as "classy, chic, and confident, but not unapproachable."

ALSO READ: Before exiting royalty, here's how Meghan Markle exited Suits; DEETs Inside