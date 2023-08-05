Meghan Markle's pre-birthday celebrations: From watching Barbie with girls to Italian dinner with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle turned 42 years old on August 4, 2023, and the former actress made sure to celebrate her birthday in advance and in style. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted watching the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer blockbuster film Barbie as well as enjoying a dinner with husband Prince Harry. Here's what we know about her pre-birthday celebrations.

Meghan Marle's pre-birthday celebrations

Meghan Markle watched Barbie with her girl gang

According to Page Six, Markle went to see Greta Gerwig's fantasy comedy film Barbie with Portia De Rossi and other friends. The girl gang was reportedly spotted at the Santa Barbara theater this week as they enjoyed the fun movie which is on its way to a billion-dollar box office collection. The royal was not joined by Prince Harry who seemingly remained home at their home in Montecito, California. The celebration kept going even after the film ended.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Italian dinner

The Suits actress and her friends reportedly went to the San Ysidro Ranch hotel in Santa Barbara where Markle is said to have posed for photos and videos with a bachelorette group. The 42-year-old also wished the bride good luck, the porta reports. Days after her movie date, the Duchess was spotted with Prince Harry for dinner at the Italian restaurant Tre Lune. "From what I gathered, they enjoyed their food and had a nice time," a source told People.

Markle wore a $239 black-and-white strapless maxi dress by Posse. She accessorized the look with a Cult Gaia bag, hoop earrings, a stack of bracelets, and strappy black sandals. Harry donned a casual look and wore a blue button-up shirt and white pants. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! that the Duke and Duchess will prefer a relaxing family day at home on Markle's birthday which explains the pre-birthday celebrations.

Meghan Markle's possible birthday celebrations

Talking about Markle's birthday celebrations, she guessed, "It will probably start with an early morning yoga session, then a cuddle with her babies while Harry makes her a delicious and incredibly healthy breakfast. Or maybe as a treat, Archie will help make birthday waffles as we know the late Queen gave him a waffle maker for a Christmas present."

Bond added that the family would have probably basked in the sunshine or Markle's mother Doria Ragland could have offered to babysit so she could enjoy another dinner with Prince Harry and her group of friends. The recent dinner spotting of the couple before her birthday was the first after several reports of separation and divorce started doing the rounds. There has been no confirmation about the same and the outing may have dumped water on the flames.

