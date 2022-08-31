Meghan Markle's rep clarifies her comments about Prince Harry and Prince Charles' relationship

Meghan Markle in her recent interview with The Cut commented on how Prince Harry and Prince Charles' relationship has been amid royal rift. Although, Duchess of Sussex has now clarifed her comments via her rep as she released a statement regarding the same. In the interview, Meghan says, "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.' It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision."

Speaking about how the comment has been misunderstood in the media, Markle's rep told E! News that she was referring to her rapport with her own estranged father, Thomas Markle, and was saying that she did not want the same outcome for Prince Harry and Prince Charles. The clarification from Meghan's side came after it was reported by BBC that a source close to Prince Charles maintained that the Prince of Wales was disappointed to learn that Harry felt his relationship with his father is lost.

Previously, Prince Harry had spoken about his relationship with his father during the Oprah interview and said that Charles had stopped taking his phone calls amid his and Meghan's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. Although following Prince Philip's passing and the recent UK visit made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it seems things are better now.

While speaking to Oprah, Harry had also maintained that despite the hurt that has been caused, he will continue to work towards mending his relationship with his father.

