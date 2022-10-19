Meghan Markle's revelations on Deal or No Deal stint, daughter Lili and more in new podcast episode

Meghan's podcast each week discusses the various labels that attached to women and how they try to hold them back. After discussing mental health with Deepika Padukone and Constance Wu last week, the Duchess of Sussex this time speaks about women being termed as "Bimbo." Whilst breaking down the term and its impact on women, Meghan reflected on her own early career and the time she felt she was forced to feel "all looks and little substance." Here's a look at the Duchess' big revelations in the new episode.

Meghan Markle' s podcast Archetypes has been hitting the headlines every week thanks to the candid revelations being made by the Duchess of Sussex about not only her royal life and family with Prince Harry but also anecdotes about her childhood and early career experiences. On the latest episode, Markle chats with Paris Hilton and Iliza Shlesinger.

Meghan Markle's Deal or No Deal stint

Meghan began her podcast by revealing the rarity of how she recently got the time to flip through channels on the TV and called it a "rarity" for anyone who has two children below four. The Duchess then went on to state how her recent TV time led her down memory lane to her Deal or No Deal Days where she was a briefcase girl for a short while. Meghan recalled how she was grateful to have a job to pay bills while she was still auditioning.



On feeling 'objectified' during Deal or No Deal

Meghan further spoke about why she quit being on Deal or No Deal stating that she didn't like the way it made her feel. She said, "I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart. And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn't the focus of why we were there. I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage." Recalling a particular backstage moment, Markle revealed how there was a woman who ran the show who couldn't properly pronounce her last name at the time and she'd go, "'Markle, suck it in! Markle, suck it in!'"

Meghan talks about feeling 'envy' towards Paris Hilton

Markle's recent guest on the podcast was Paris Hilton and during their conversation, the Duchess revealed how she felt "judgement and envy" towards Hilton when she was young because she was always "the smart one" growing up while Hilton was "the pretty one." Meghan spoke about growing up in LA during the same time as Paris and added, "I was this nerd, so it was so hard for me to think about what you and I would talk about when so much of the identity – whether it was placed upon you, or you adopted, or embraced, or used to build a career – was about not leaning into being smart."

Meghan's hopes for daughter Lili's future

While speaking to comedian Iliza Shlesinger who is also a girl mom, the Duchess of Sussex discussed how she wants her daughter to grow up. Talking about how she wants her daughter's future to be, Meghan said she hopes her young daughter, whom she shares with her husband Prince Harry, along with son Archie Harrison to strive for "intelligence and authenticity."She further added how she wants Lilibet Diana to defy stereotypes to not connect her self-worth with solely beauty.

On her childhood crush

Meghan opened up about her childhood and how she never felt like she was the "pretty one" around ages "10, 11." The Duchess further added how she was convinced by the idea that she was the "smart one" while talking about her self-image. Recalling a childhood crush, Markle then added, "I had a crush on this boy named Chris! I couldn't get Chris to look in my direction! You know?" Continuing the conversation, Meghan further said how women often take pressure to be something that is desirable.

Meghan Markle's podcast is being well-received by the audience and during its initial announcement, Markle first revealed how she was excited for people to get to know the real her through the podcast. Till now, the Duchess has hosted some stellar guests on the show including her close friend Serena Williams who was in the premiere followed by Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Margaret Cho, Lisa Ling and Constance Wu. In the meantime, recent reports have also suggested that Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries may be up for release in December this year on Netflix.

