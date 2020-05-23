Meghan Markle's romantic gift for Prince Harry's 35th birthday took the couple back to their dating days

Meghan Markle's romantic gesture for her husband Prince Harry during his 35th birthday, which was on September 15, 2019, is nothing short of a fairytale gift. Read below to know how Meghan took the couple back to their early dating days.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2020 began with the controversial decision to step back from the Royal Family and live a more independent life, along with their one-year-old son, Archie. Currently, the trio is cooped up in Los Angeles at Tyler Perry's USD 18 million Beverly Hills mansion during the quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even their 2nd anniversary, which was on May 19, 2020, was extremely lowkey for the couple as it was all about them and their much-needed privacy.

However, when it comes to gifting each other, both Harry and Meghan always go the extra mile and give each other "incredibly romantic gifts," according to People magazine. Moreover, on Harry's 35th birthday, which was on September 15, 2019, Meghan took her husband back memory lane to their dating days as a birthday present. Recalling their 2016 Africa trip, when they had just started dating, a source revealed to People, "Last year, for Harry's birthday, Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard."

"It's a place that means so much to them — and to Harry in particular — so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner and recreated Botswana where they fell in love," the source added.

Now, that is indeed a fairytale gift!

It was during their first joint interview post their engagement that Harry had revealed to BBC, "It was through her [Misha Nonoo] and then we met once and then twice back to back two dates in London, last July... The beginning of July. And then it was I think about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. And we – we camped out with each other under the stars, we spent – she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic."

