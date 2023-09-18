Meghan Markle’s stunning floral lace dress steals the show at Invictus Games’ closing ceremony

Meghan Markle looked stunning as she joined her husband, Prince Harry, for the final tournament of the Invictus Games. The highlight though, happened to be her striking outfit choice, a peacock-blue midi-length dress by Cult Gaia. Safe to say, the dress stole the spotlight with its unique features. Here's a closer look at it.

Meghan Markle's pretty floral dress

The peacock-blue dress showcased a column silhouette and a chic strapless neckline. What made it truly remarkable, though, was the all-over floral lace pattern that adorned the entire garment. Notably, the dress also featured tasteful peek-a-boo cutouts on the skirt, adding an element of intrigue and elegance to Meghan's ensemble.

Accessories and beauty game

Meghan Markle kept her accessories minimal but impactful. She adorned herself with delicate diamond hoop earrings, and a classic gold Cartier bracelet, and paired the outfit with nude Aquazzura pointed-toe pumps, which she had worn earlier in the day. Her hair was neatly pulled back into a sleek bun, parted in the center, and her makeup consisted of peachy-pink lip gloss, dewy skin, and smoky eyeshadow, enhancing her natural beauty.

According to Yahoo, as the Invictus Games closing ceremony concluded, Prince Harry delivered a heartfelt speech to the inspiring competitors, who are veterans and servicemen and women recovering from injuries or illnesses. He acknowledged their profound impact, stating, “We’ve all witnessed the true impact sport has had on your recovery. But you will never truly know the impact your actions this week have had on millions of people around the world. You have opened people’s hearts through your vulnerability, through your resilience, and your sheer abilities. You have shown us that joy can emerge from struggle.”

