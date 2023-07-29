Meghan Markle's Suits breaks records years after its finale; Check streaming details, where to watch and more

Meghan Markle starring Suits, an iconic show is back in the spotlight, breaking streaming records nearly four years after its series finale. The legal drama, which aired from 2011 to 2019, made its debut on Netflix last month, and its popularity skyrocketed, racking up an impressive 3.14 billion minutes of streaming time in just one week.

A streaming sensation: Suits starring Meghan Markle tops the charts

It seems fans can't get enough of Suits, as the USA Network series achieved a remarkable milestone in the streaming world. According to Nielsen, the show garnered a staggering 3.14 billion minutes of watch time during the week of June 26 to July 2, surpassing the previous record-holder, Manifest, with 2.49 billion minutes.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex portrayed the role of paralegal Rachel Zane. She was undoubtedly one of the highlights of Suits. The Duchess of Sussex, who starred alongside talented actors Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht, left her mark on the show during its nine-season run. Her portrayal of the intelligent and determined character resonated with viewers, making her a fan-favorite throughout the show's run. The on-screen chemistry with co-star Patrick J. Adams added to the show's appeal. However, after Season 7, Meghan bid farewell to the series following her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.

Meghan Markle's life beyond Suits

Since her departure from Suits, Meghan Markle's life has been nothing short of a fairytale. She tied the knot with Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018, and the couple's love story blossomed with the arrival of their two adorable children: son Archie, now 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2. The couple currently resides in the picturesque Montecito, California, after stepping back from their royal duties.

Though Meghan may have left acting behind, recent reports reveal she's set to make a royal return to the entertainment industry. The Duchess signed with Hollywood powerhouse talent agency WME, headed by Ari Emanuel, with a focus on producing projects rather than acting.

Sources close to the Duchess shared insights into her Hollywood plans, emphasizing that Meghan aims to be more than just an actress. It is about creating projects for her to produce – she wants to run the show, an insider revealed. Meghan's determination to take the reins and have a significant impact on the industry has drawn attention and excitement.

As Suits enjoys its newfound success on streaming platforms, it continues to hook audiences and attract new viewers on Netflix, making evident that the show's charm remains timeless.

