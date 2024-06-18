Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Star Wendell Pierce Says THIS About Her Romance With Prince Harry

There has been wide speculation about strained relations between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid their rift with the British Royal family. But the Duchess of Sussex’s former Suits co-star has cleared the air with his insight into the royal couple’s romance.

Wendell Pierce, who played Markle’s TV father in Suits, talked about the loving relationship between Prince Harry and her, dismissing all rumors about their spiraling marriage. The actor also recalled a reunion with the Princess and cherishing their time on the hit legal drama.

Wendell Pierce comments on Meghna Markle and Prince Harry’s romance

Wendell Pierce, 60, squeezed out a moment to discuss her co-star Meghan Markle’s relationship with Prince Harry, 39, during the 2024 Tony Awards in New York City. The actor shared he met up with the royal pair in 2023 at an event and felt their romance was on point.

“When [Meghan] came into town, she got an award last year, had a chance to say hello and wish she and Prince Harry well and wish the children well. They look very much in love and were very happy, so that's the most important thing,” Pierce told People on Sunday, June 16.

The rumors about the royal couple's strained marriage transpired due to Prince Harry reportedly trying to reconcile with his estranged family in the UK.

Later, the Tony winner raved about his Suits co-star saying they had a blast working on the show until 2019, when Markle left ahead of her marriage to the Prince. Markle, 42, played attorney Rachel Zane, while Pierce stepped into the fatherly shoes of Robert Zane.

Pierce told the outlet that he hasn’t lost touch with his TV daughter and reminisced about the show together anytime they met up. He said, “We have fond memories of working together.”

With the news of Suits: LA breaking, and the success of the original legal drama on Netflix after it was added to the streamer’s roster, Pierce was rather hopeful to see the franchise returning. Suits: LA stars Stephen Amell, but veteran Patrick Adams is also anticipated to return.

Will Meghan Markle return to Suits?

Suits: LA has officially kicked off filming in Vancouver, Canada, and will soon move to its titular location in the city, per the Independent. Though the spinoff series is set to follow a brand-new storyline, fans are hoping veteran characters Adams’ Michael Ross and Markle’s Rachel Zane will find their way back into the show.

Adams was thrilled about the spinoff and confirmed his interest in returning to the Suits sets. However, nothing from the Duchess is yet confirmed but the actor had much to say about his on-screen love interest as well. At the Golden Globes earlier this year, Adams told Entertainment Tonight that Rachel and Mike would surely come down to LA and “fix some stuff.”

Now that Markle and Prince Harry have stepped down as working royals, the possibility of Markle returning to acting is viable.

But the former actress previously expressed little desire to get back to Hollywood while also saying “never say never” to the idea, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Markle left Suits after the 100th episode in 2018.

