Meghan Markle's Suits co stars had an AWESOME nickname for the Duchess of Sussex

While Meghan Markle was deemed the Duchess of Sussex after her wedding to Prince Harry, she had an unusual name on the sets of her show Suits.

Did you know Meghan Markle had a nickname on the sets of Suits? The Duchess of Sussex might be busy preparing for her new life after she and Prince Harry decided to step down as "senior" royal members. She and the Duke of Sussex along with their son, Archie, have shifted base to Canada. While their future plans are still under wraps, a new documentary has revealed that the former actress had a quirky name while she was filming the show.

As per an InStyle report, royal commentator Omid Scobie has revealed Meghan's "can-do" attitude earned her the nickname "Meghan gets sh—t done" on sets. The name was revealed in Vice's documentary titled Meghan Markle: Escaping the Crown. Narrating an incident from the sets, Scobie revealed that once Meghan noticed there was an enormous amount of food wasted on the sets. The wastage prompted Meghan to do something about it. "Lo and behold, the food was suddenly being loaded into vans and taken into homeless shelters, and that was where the nickname 'Meghan gets sh—t done' came from on set," Scobie said.

Meghan quit the show soon after her engagement with Harry was announced. A few weeks before the fairytale wedding to the royal family member, Meghan's on-screen character tied the knot to Mike Ross and paved the way to her exit from the show. The series ended last year with fans hoping she would return for a cameo. Although the royal couldn't make it to the show, the cast did mention her character's name a couple of times in the final season.

