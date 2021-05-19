Meghan Markle's teenage boyfriend lauds her for speaking out against racism: That was really courageous

Meghan Markle's ex-boyfriend Joshua Silverstein, who she dated for one summer, recently cheered the former actress on for speaking out candidly about the royal family.

Meghan Markle's teenage boyfriend Joshua Silverstein is lauding the Duchess of Sussex for speaking candidly during her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. The interview which took place in March rocked the royal family and global media at large. Harry and Meghan made some shocking revelations that left millions across the globe shell shocked. The Duchess' ex-boyfriend Joshua, who she dated for one summer, recently cheered the former actress on.

Speaking to ITV’s 'Lorraine', Joshua said, "Whenever people of color speak out against oppression and racism, genuinely there’s a huge backlash so the fact she got up and spoke about that even knowing it could create a lot of tension between her and her family, I thought that was really courageous on her part."

He further added, "The fact Meghan is able to get on TV and bravely talk about that is awesome." Meghan and Harry revealed how the institution did not provide any sort of assistance when the Duchess sought help for her mental health. She also revealed that there were concerns raised about their to-be-born son's colour and revealed that he was not given the Prince title since they could not provide for his security. The couple also detailed their experiences with the British press.

Today, Meghan and Harry celebrate their third wedding anniversary and are now settled in the US with their son Archie after stepping down as senior working members of the royal family in 2020.

