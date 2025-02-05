Meghan Markle's Tribute to Archie and Lilibet in 1st Selfie Video Is All Things Adorable; Check Out Makeup-Free Beauty

Meghan Markle made a stylish and heartfelt return to Instagram on Tuesday, February 4. The Duchess of Sussex uploaded her first selfie video on her new account, @meghan, where she excitedly unboxed Billie Eilish merchandise.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed a touching detail in her outfit, her black crewneck sweater had the names of her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet written in white cursive letters near the neckline.

Meghan paired the sweater with blue jeans, two gold bracelets, and wore her brown hair down to the side. She appeared makeup-free in the video, giving a casual and natural look.

In the video, Meghan shared her joy after receiving Billie Eilish merchandise, including a signed copy of the singer’s latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

She shared that she planned to give it to a 15-year-old whose home was damaged in the Los Angeles wildfires in January. Meghan had met the teenager and her mother while visiting a community impacted by the fires.

The mother mentioned that her daughter lost her favorite Billie Eilish T-shirt while escaping the wildfire. Meghan’s kind gesture was aimed at bringing a little joy to the young fan.

Meghan’s new Instagram account launched on January 1, marking her return to social media after deleting her personal accounts in January 2018.

She and Prince Harry later created a joint account, @SussexRoyal, but it stopped being updated after the couple stepped back from their senior royal roles in 2020.

The last post on that account was uploaded in March 2020. Meghan’s new account has only seen a few personal updates, as the couple remains careful about their social media presence.

While fans may wonder if Meghan will share pictures of her children, sources close to the couple say that privacy remains a top priority.

A friend of Meghan and Harry told PEOPLE, “Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats. He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm.”

The friend added, “As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself,” referring to the tragic death of Princess Diana in 1997.

Meghan’s Instagram return also comes ahead of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which was initially set to debut on January 15 but was postponed to March 4 due to the wildfires.

