Meghan McCain Accuses Jennifer Lopez Of Bullying; Mentions 'Diva' Behavior

Meghan McCain has alleged Jennifer Lopez of stereotypical “diva” behavior. But that’s not it. The TV personality ranted about the pop star as an unpleasant person and not one of her “favorites” in a recent episode of her podcast, Citizen McCain.

The former The View co-host had a lot to say about Lopez concerning her appearance on the popular ABC talk show and an alleged bullying strike on social media. McCain opened up about the “negative stories” she claimed echoed with the world when discussing JLo.

Meghan McCain shares negative stories about Jennifer Lopez

Meghan McCain, 39, recently shared her unfiltered opinions about Jennifer Lopez, 54, who is reportedly in her “flop era.” She recalled the backstage scenes of the A-lister before her The View appearance as she entered with a big entourage and had a person holding the mirror while she touched up her makeup.

"I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does..,” McCain told her co-hosts, Miranda Wilkins and Carlos King. “She just is a deeply unpleasant person. She had the biggest entourage I've ever seen [when she was on The View]. More than Kim Kardashian and the president. I just don't really understand why it was needed.” She also pointed out how this year is the “turning point” of her bullying. The columnist served as a co-host on The View from 2017 to 2021.

While comparing her to Kim Kardashian, McCain said even the reality star tried to be “delightful” unlike JLo, who was not her “favorite” guest on the show. She also shared how a team person’s entire job backstage was to hold up a mirror with lights in front of the Hit on the Floor singer. “That poor man. What a weird job,” the blogger thought at that time.

McCain’s stance on Lopez echoes the major belief that the singer perpetuates “diva” behavior.

Meghan McCain accused Jennifer Lopez of taking down video

Elsewhere in the episode, McCain, who is also the daughter of U.S. Senate John McCain, said that Lopez “allegedly” tried to take down her viral TikTok video where she talked about the Selena star’s unpleasant The View appearance and her career flopping, in April. “She had our video taken down for bullying,” the host claimed.

The TikTok video was briefly removed from the platform but eventually reinstated in a few hours following violation notices. A rep for McCain told Entertainment Weekly that they could not figure out why the video was taken down or even got policy violation strikes.

McCain’s claims weigh into the wide criticism around JLo’s rather upfront demeanor, which the latter states also stems from her ethnicity as a Latin woman from Puerto Rico, per a 2019 interview with GQ. Lopez has also tried to dismiss the belief around her “diva” behavior.

Lopez recently canceled her This Is Me…Live Summer Tour because she wanted to spend more time with close friends and family. However, rumors have it that it was actually due to poor ticket sales.

Regardless, the pop star is making waves with her new Netflix film, Atlas which premiered in late May. The sci-fi flick had been trending at #1 on Netflix for consecutive weeks earlier this month.

