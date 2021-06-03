Meghan Trainor addresses 'terrifying' birth of 3 month old son Riley; Reveals C section delivery details

In her first interview since her son's arrival, Meghan Trainor opened up about his 'terrifying' birth and her C-section delivery.

Singer Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara became proud parents to a baby boy in February this year but the couple had a rocky start. In her first interview since her son's arrival, the singer opened up about his 'terrifying' birth in an interview with Today. Meghan and Daryl welcomed their son Riley via a cesarean section back in February.

However, it wasn't all happy at the moment. "It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry. He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?'" Trainor said of her son. Turns out, their son Riley had breathing issues. The first-time mom was naturally terrified along with her husband.

Recalling the experience, Meghan Trainor said, "It was terrifying. I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part. But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days."

Recently, the singer took to Instagram to share a video chronicling Riley's healthy growth. The video features the infant in the neonatal intensive care unit with Trainor watching him on FaceTime. From his hospital days to a now happy and healthy Riley, the video is all things heartwarming.

Speaking about her own mental health during these trying times, Trainor said, "I haven't had any postpartum depression or anything. I think the medicine definitely helped," adding that therapy, support from friends and family, and working out has been a great benefit.

