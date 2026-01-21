Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Become Parents For 3rd Time Via Surrogacy, Reveal Mikey Moon as Baby Girl’s Name

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are proud parents of a baby girl! Taking to their Instagram handles on January 20 local time, the couple shared a joint post announcing the birth of their new child via surrogacy. This is the duo’s third kid, after welcoming sons Riley and Barry, who were born in 2021 and 2023, respectively. They also shared a few photos of their newborn from their home, including selfies of the family.

Singer-actor couple Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have welcomed brith of their baby girl, Mikey Moon

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have welcomed a new baby girl via a surrogate, the update of which they shared with the world via a post on Tuesday. They wrote, “Jan 18th 2026. Our baby girl, Mikey Moon Trainor, has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate.” Not going into the details of how their decision to opt for surrogacy this time around, came to be, they said, “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.”

Their excitement was palpable through the following words, “We are over the moon in love with this precious girl.” Revealing how the name of the new kid was decided with the help of their two sons, she added, “Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all.” A heart, a wholesome face, and a ribbon bow emoji were added to the post. The photos showed how emotional the moment was for the family as the songstress appeared to be in tears while holding her newborn. Moreover, her other two kids wore ‘big brother’ T-shirts, excited for their sister’s welcome.

The couple added a bunch of photos of themselves and their newborn, along with her brothers, Riley, 4, and Barry, 2. The All About That Bass singer has previously shared his lifelong wish of having a big family. Following the birth of their first child, she happily announced that she was ready to have 3 more.

