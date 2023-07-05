Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcome second child; Here's what the couple named the newest family addition

Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor gave birth on Saturday, July 1, 2023, thus welcoming her second child with husband Daryl Sabara. The television personality posted adorable images of themselves with the newest addition to the family of three. Here's what she revealed about the special day their baby boy was born, and what the couple chose to name him.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcome second child

Trainor and Sabara named their baby boy Barry Bruce Trainor after the former gave birth to him on the 7-year anniversary of their first date. Sharing the news alongside pictures of the momentous occasion, Trainor wrote, "We welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world [bear emoji] [blue heart emoji]. He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz... and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin-to-skin time."

ALSO READ: Meghan Trainor slammed for getting too candid about her intimate life: 'I tell my family when I have s**'

She concluded the post by thanking the team of hospital staff and wrote, "Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us [red heart emoji]." The first picture showed a smiling Trainor with Barry soon after giving birth to him while the second picture featured Sabara holding the newborn. Other images included close-ups of the child and a picture of the No Hitmaker holding up a peace sign while on the hospital bed.

The 29-year-old singer revealed her second pregnancy news on the Today Show in January and said, "I'm pregnant! We did it! It finally happened, and we're so excited." Trainor and Sabara, who is known for starring in Spy Kids, also share a 2-year-old son Riley. The couple who tied the knot in December 2018 has further plans of expanding their now family of four. Trainor previously divulged that she wants to have four kids in total. "I'm halfway there. I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant," she told People in January this year.

Previously, Trainor gushed about motherhood and how she felt absolutely unstoppable. "I made eyelashes. I made eyelids. I made balls. There's nothing I can't do, you know what I'm saying? After I went through a surgery where they took my guts out and I was awake? Try to stop me. I'm gonna achieve all my goals," the Made You Look hitmaker told Genius in 2022.

ALSO READ: What was Meghan Trainor's remark against teachers and why is she apologizing for it? Find out